India cricketer Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The 33-year-old received emotional messages from all quarters as he brought curtains down on his career. Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has thanked Rayudu for his contribution to Indian cricket and Sachin also reminded him of the memories of sharing the Mumbai Indians dressing-room together. Tendulkar also wished him all the luck for his life after retirement. “Thank you for all your contribution to Indian Cricket, Ambati. Have fond memories of spending time with you during your stint at @ mipaltan. Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings” read Tendulkar’s post.

Thank you for all your contribution to Indian Cricket, Ambati. Have fond memories of spending time with you during your stint at @mipaltan.

Wishing you all the best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/3ueULd6xPu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 4, 2019

Rayudu made his debut in 2013 against Zimbabwe and then because of inconsistency, not been a permanent member of the Indian Cricket team. Rayudu was very much in the reckoning for the World Cup squad, but a last-minute turn of events meant he did not make it to the squad.

During the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, a Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar picked injuries and had to return home. Rishabh Pant and Ambati Rayudu were selcted by BCCI as back-up players for the World Cup squad. Thus when Dhawan was sent home, Pant was flown in. But when Shankar was sent home, Rayudu’s case was overlooked as Mayank Agarwal was selected. This caused a lot of fury on social media as fans started questioning the decision of BCCI.

In domestic circuit, the right-handed batsman plays for Hyderabad in national level and Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Rayudu has played 55 ODIs and amassed 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.