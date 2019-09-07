Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir died in Lahore following a cardiac arrest on Friday. Regarded as one of the best leg-spinners ever, Qadir is survived by his wife, four sons and a daughter who is married to current Pakistan star batsman Umar Akmal. Qadir was 63 when he passed away. It was Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal, Umar’s elder brother, who confirmed the tragic news about Qadir suffering a cardiac arrest and after being rushed to a hospital, was declared dead on arrival. While tributes poured in from all parts of the globe, India cricketers made it a point to join the bandwagon. Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, here is how Indian cricketers hailed Qadir after his demise.

“Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Abdul Qadir, a great exponent of legspin who revived the art. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” read Kumble’s tweet.

“Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP,” read Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet.

A young Tendulkar had smashed Qadir for four sixes of four balls.

Qadir was one of the finest leg-spinners during the ’70s and ’80s. The spin wizard played 67 Tests and 104 ODIs to pick up a total of 368 wickets in his international career. Cricket fraternity will miss the legend.