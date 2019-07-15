ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the toast of the world after he led England to history. England finally lived their dream of winning the World Cup and all thanks to Stokes for his match-defining 84* off 98 balls. His knock helped England force a Super Over and in that Stokes again came good. It was a day that belonged to Stokes. The southpaw also bagged the Man of the Match. Sachin Tendulkar to Michael Vaughan, the world cannot stop praising Stokes. “Terrific knock & excellent effort by @benstokes38, especially given the pressures of the World Cup Final. Special talent! #KaneWilliamson continues to impress. Loved the way he played & carried himself & his team right through the #CWC19,” read Tendulkar’s post.

Terrific knock & excellent effort by @benstokes38, especially given the pressures of the World Cup Final.

Special talent!#KaneWilliamson continues to impress. Loved the way he played & carried himself & his team right through the #CWC19.#ManOfTheMatch #ManOfTheTournament pic.twitter.com/LtXvkg3hCT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2019

Special mention to @benstokes38 .. What a story .. What a incredible comeback from adversity .. He won’t know yet but over the years will understand how many kids will be trying to play exactly like him .. #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 14, 2019

Well played @englandcricket You were absolutely fantastic! At one stage it was NZ’s until @benstokes38 & @josbuttler showed great character & fighting spirit. Loved watching every ball & I’m glad you pulled it around as your game over the last few deserves recognition, congrats! — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 14, 2019

We have an Irish captain, a South African opener, a West Indian fast bowler, and Ben Stokes is born in New Zealand. Our team is a reflection of the diversity and openness of this country. Maybe you should try* tapping into that, instead of promoting divisive politics? — Jack Mendel (@Mendelpol) July 14, 2019

So many England heroes but one deserves special mention.

Blamed for costing us the T20 World Cup, then dropped & vilified for a drunken street brawl, @benstokes38 today achieved the redemption his hard work, determination & will to atone deserved. So chuffed for him. 👍 pic.twitter.com/pQlHO5JQqJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 14, 2019

” I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible,” said an elated Stokes during the post-match presentation.