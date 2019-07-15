ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the toast of the world after he led England to history. England finally lived their dream of winning the World Cup and all thanks to Stokes for his match-defining 84* off 98 balls. His knock helped England force a Super Over and in that Stokes again came good. It was a day that belonged to Stokes. The southpaw also bagged the Man of the Match. Sachin Tendulkar to Michael Vaughan, the world cannot stop praising Stokes. “Terrific knock & excellent effort by @benstokes38, especially given the pressures of the World Cup Final. Special talent! #KaneWilliamson continues to impress. Loved the way he played & carried himself & his team right through the #CWC19,” read Tendulkar’s post.
” I’m pretty lost for words. All the hardwork that’s gone on in these four years, and to execute with such a good game is unthinkable. Thanks to everyone for all the support. We just kept talking during the partnership with Jos, and the run-rate wasn’t getting away, and in the last over when the ball hit the bat and went for four – I apologized to Kane for that. I definitely wasn’t going to bowl the last over (laughs). It’s fantastic, the lads, the family, and the support, it’s just been incredible,” said an elated Stokes during the post-match presentation.