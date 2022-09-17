New Delhi: Wishes kept pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on Saturday amidst a packed schedule for the day. Various personalities from the sports fraternity on Saturday wished PM Modi.Also Read - VIDEO: Moment PM Modi Released Cheetahs At Kuno National Park. Catch First Glimpse Of The Majestic Cats Here

Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji!

Wishing you the best of health & happiness. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2022

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2022

Suresh Raina who is currently Playing Road Safety World Series aslo took his twitter to wish PM Modi as the cricketer tweeted:

Warm birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 #HappyBirthdayModiji

@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qOxri09suo — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 17, 2022

India’s Olympics medallist Mirabai Chanu also wished PM as the Weightlifter tweeted:

Birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life in the service of the nation.#HappyBdayModiji #PrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/B6jGOkGeI4 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 17, 2022

Wishing our honorable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead India to greater heights.😇🙏🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xLZ2SIxFNB — Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 17, 2022

To mark the Prime Minister’s birthday, the BJP has planned several events. Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Modi’s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

But the most notable project planned for the day will take place in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park where Modi will release eight African cheetahs from Namibia, into the wild. A special Jumbo Jet Boeing 747 carrying the big cats landed at the Gwalior airport on Saturday morning.

Besides this, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch the National Logistic Policy at the Vigyan Bhawan later in the day.