Home

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag; Cricket Fraternity Hails Indian Eves For Maiden Asian Games Cricket Gold

Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag; Cricket Fraternity Hails Indian Eves For Maiden Asian Games Cricket Gold

Titas was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/6 in four overs. Gayakwad took 2/20 in three overs. Vastrakar, Deepti and Vaidya got one wicket each.

Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag; Cricket Fraternity Hails Indian Eves For Maiden Asian Games Cricket Gold

New Delhi: The cricket fraternity lavished huge praise on the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the gold medal in cricket beating Sri Lanka in the final on Monday at ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

Trending Now

With this, the Indian women’s team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing.

You may like to read

Cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took their X (formerly known as Twitter) to hail the Indian Women’s cricket team for their heroics in Hangzhou.

What a remarkable achievement by our Women’s Cricket Team! Winning gold🥇at the Asian Games is an extraordinary feat. Continue to soar to greater heights! 🇮🇳 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/2Jv2xLaOZ5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 25, 2023

Huge congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their phenomenal triumph at the Asian Games! 🙌🏏Your dedication and teamwork have brought home the GOLD 🥇 and made the nation proud! Keep Shining! 🇮🇳💪#AsianGames2023 #INDvSL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 25, 2023

Congratulations to our girls on winning the #GoldMedal .

Well done on making the country proud. pic.twitter.com/B3Hn9XQrEG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 25, 2023

Congratulations, @BCCIWomen, for clinching the first-ever gold medal 🥇 in cricket for our nation! A historic feat achieved with a superb all-round performance. Well played, girls. 🇮🇳#INDvSL #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/HJ1Rjhhz8q — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 25, 2023

Sending a massive congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team on their historic gold at the Asian Games! What an incredible achievement! #ProudMoment pic.twitter.com/RXfPYXo0DF — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) September 25, 2023

Heartiest congratulations to @BCCIWomen for creating history with India’s first Gold 🥇 in Cricket at #AsianGames! A standing ovation to all the players for their exceptional achievement. Your talent and teamwork have filled the entire nation with immense pride. pic.twitter.com/sXCOWGJixi — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 25, 2023

An outstanding victory for our Indian women’s cricket team at the Asian Games final! Heartiest congratulations, champions!#AsianGames — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 25, 2023

Sri Lanka had to settle for a silver medal. On the other hand, Bangladesh chased down a target of 65 runs set by Pakistan to capture the bronze medal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES