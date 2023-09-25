Top Recommended Stories

Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag; Cricket Fraternity Hails Indian Eves For Maiden Asian Games Cricket Gold

Titas was the pick of the bowlers for India with 3/6 in four overs. Gayakwad took 2/20 in three overs. Vastrakar, Deepti and Vaidya got one wicket each.

Published: September 25, 2023 6:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: The cricket fraternity lavished huge praise on the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the gold medal in cricket beating Sri Lanka in the final on Monday at ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

With this, the Indian women’s team has captured a Cricket gold medal in their first Asian Games outing.

Cricketing greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took their X (formerly known as Twitter) to hail the Indian Women’s cricket team for their heroics in Hangzhou.


Sri Lanka had to settle for a silver medal. On the other hand, Bangladesh chased down a target of 65 runs set by Pakistan to capture the bronze medal.

