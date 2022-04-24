Sachin Tendulkar | New Delhi: The master blaster turns 49 today. The ‘God of cricket’, as he is fondly called, was born Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, in Mumbai. He will celebrate his 49th birthday with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the bio-bubble. Born to Ramesh Tendulkar, a Marathi journalist, Sachin has broken many records in his phenomenal career spanning over two decades, scoring 34,257 international runs.Also Read - "The guys bowled beautifully and we caught well": SRH Skipper Kane Williamson On Win Against RCB
Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16 years against Pakistan, went on to be called the ‘God of Cricket’. He is also the first player to score a double ton in ODIs against South Africa in 2010. His career got a fairy tale ending with the 2011 World Cup triumph at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium. Also Read - RCB Registers Lowest Total Of IPL 2022, Exactly Five Years After Scoring Its Lowest Score Ever
Tendulkar also played his last match at Wankhede Stadium in 2013 against West Indies, which was also his 200th test. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Showers Love on RCB's Virat Kohli After Getting Out on First Ball Against SRH
Twitter Wishes Master Blaster
BCCI and other IPL teams have poured in their wishes for the cricketing great. A look at what they tweeted, here: