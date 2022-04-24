Sachin Tendulkar | New Delhi: The master blaster turns 49 today. The ‘God of cricket’, as he is fondly called, was born Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, in Mumbai. He will celebrate his 49th birthday with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the bio-bubble. Born to Ramesh Tendulkar, a Marathi journalist, Sachin has broken many records in his phenomenal career spanning over two decades, scoring 34,257 international runs.Also Read - "The guys bowled beautifully and we caught well": SRH Skipper Kane Williamson On Win Against RCB

Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16 years against Pakistan, went on to be called the ‘God of Cricket’. He is also the first player to score a double ton in ODIs against South Africa in 2010. His career got a fairy tale ending with the 2011 World Cup triumph at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium. Also Read - RCB Registers Lowest Total Of IPL 2022, Exactly Five Years After Scoring Its Lowest Score Ever

Tendulkar also played his last match at Wankhede Stadium in 2013 against West Indies, which was also his 200th test. Also Read - IPL 2022: Twitterverse Showers Love on RCB's Virat Kohli After Getting Out on First Ball Against SRH

Twitter Wishes Master Blaster

BCCI and other IPL teams have poured in their wishes for the cricketing great. A look at what they tweeted, here:

6⃣6⃣4⃣ international matches

3⃣4⃣,3⃣5⃣7⃣ international runs

1⃣0⃣0⃣ international tons

2⃣0⃣1⃣ international wickets Here’s wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

“He inspired all of to watch cricket.” The boys wish & share their experience of meeting for the first time on his special day pic.twitter.com/JQ9wquIPZW — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 24, 2022

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

A true legend & an even better human being. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt. God bless! pic.twitter.com/FPJQmZwm40 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 24, 2022