Home

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50: A Look Back At Another Half-Century That Carved History For India

Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50: A Look Back At Another Half-Century That Carved History For India

The date harks back to just over 12 years ago when India took on Pakistan in the ICC World Cup semi-final at Mohali, a match remembered for one half-century that was definitely more important than many of Tendulkar’s triple-figure scores.

Sachin Tendulkar Turns 50: A Look Back At Another Half-Century That Carved History For India

New Delhi: Such are Sachin Tendulkar’s records that a half-century is hardly worth mentioning. But this one is different. As one of India’s batting greats turns 50, the entire cricketing world stands in line to acknowledge the man and his deeds. We will too discuss a 50, albeit a different one, but one that was one of the most significant in Indian cricket, coming on a stage and against an opponent that makes it one of the most important ever, for Tendulkar, Indian cricket, as well as how cricket history was written since that day. This is an inning that paved the way for India’s new landmark in the sport.

The date harks back to just over 12 years ago when India took on Pakistan in the ICC World Cup semi-final at Mohali, a match remembered for one half-century that was definitely more important than many of Tendulkar’s triple-figure scores.

You may like to read

This was quite an occasion. India and Pakistan were both sanguine that this trophy would be going home, and with the hype on some other level, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali had become the focal point of all cricket activities.

Also, with the game becoming a platform for all to be seen, luminaries from all walks of life, ranging from Bollywood to political circles, were in presence, as were tourists from Pakistan. Needless to say, the stadium and surrounding areas were turned into a fortress.

This is where Sachin Tendulkar played what turned out to be a crucial inning, a knock that paved the way for India entering the final and the rest is now history.

It wasn’t his best inning, by far, but Tendulkar kept India’s batting momentum going, especially when there was a bit of a slump with the dismissal of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh off successive balls.

The inning of 85 had its moments of luck but the batter was played a hard gritty inning against a Pakistan side that was as determined, with left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz going great guns.

Tendulkar ended up with 85 hard-fought runs, off 115 deliveries, at a moderate strike rate of 73.91 but those were critical runs in a total of 260/9.

Pakistan made quite a charge for the runs but eventually the Indian bowlers prevailed, much to the delirious joy of the Indian fans.

The Man of the Match award came to Tendulkar, as India progressed into the final.

Tendulkar has many innings to remember, but this one was his most telling contribution in the 50-over format, given the stage and the end result.

As the little big man celebrates one landmark 50, it is only fair that we recall another that carved history for Indian cricket. Both were and are causes for celebration of a sport and a man who has made himself such an icon through generations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.