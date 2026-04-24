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Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: From lavish mansion worth Rs 100 crore to net worth of over Rs 1000 crore

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53: From lavish mansion worth Rs 100 crore to net worth of over Rs 1000 crore

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday in the company of his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday on Friday. (Photo: IANS)

Sachin Tendulkar is without a shadow of doubt one of the great cricketer from India. Only cricketer to scored 100 international centuries, the highest run-scorer in Test cricket (15,847 runs), the highest run-getter in ODI cricket (18,426 runs) and plethora of other records on the cricket field. April 24 is a special day for the cricketing and on Friday, Tendulkar is celebrating his 53rd birthday.

Tendulkar walked away from international cricket back in 2013 season but he continues to remain one of the richest cricketers in the world. Sachin currently has reported net worth of over Rs 1400 crore, according to Crictracker website.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth: Tendulkar’s net worth is rising continuously, it’s more than MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, he is earning money from…

What are Sachin Tendulkar’s sources of income

Sachin Tendulkar earns majority of his income, even years after his retirement, from endorsements and advertising revenue. The Mumbai maestro continues to endorse brands such as Coca-Cola, BMW India, Adidas, Pepsi, TVS, MRF, Reynolds, Boost, Unacademy, and Luminous India. He is also the brand ambassador of PayTM First Games and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

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According to media reports, Tendulkar charges anywhere between Rs 20 to 30 crore each years from his multiple brand deals.

Sachin Tendulkar’s investments

Apart from his brand endorsement, Tendulkar has earned a large chunk of his massive wealth from various profitable investments. Back in March 2023, Tendulkar had invested Rs 5 crore in a company called Azam Engineering Limited – buying 3,65,176 equity shares in the company, according to a report in the Mint newspaper.

The former India captain also has investment in Indian football clubs like Kerala Blasters and Tennis Premier League franchise Bengaluru Blasters. He has also involved himself in upcoming start-ups like ‘Sach’ and ‘Spinny’.

Sachin Tendulkar’s real estate portfolio

The ‘Mumbai Maestro’ owns a massive multi-stories bungalow in Bandra worth Rs 100 crore currently. Located at 19-A Perry Cross Road, Tendulkar had bought the three-storied villa for Rs 39 crore back in 2007 spread over 6000 square feet and reportedly spent over Rs 60 crore to completely refurbish it.

Tendulkar continues to reside at this villa with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara Tendulkar, son Arjun Tendulkar and his wife Saaniya Chandhok.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 53rd birthday with his fans by cutting a cake outside his residence. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/SjvSwPBmpQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

He also owns another lavish apartment in the Rustomjee Seasons society in BKC area of Mumbai and a few other properties in London.

Sachin Tendulkar’s car collection

The former Mumbai Indians captain has always been a connoisseur of luxury cars. His massively impressive car collection includes BMW 7-Series 760 Li, BMW M6 Gran Coupe, BMW M5 30 Jahre, BMW X5 M50d, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Urus S, Range Rover and Volvo S80.

His son Arjun is currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants team after he was traded from Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

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