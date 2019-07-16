On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramaknt Achrekar on Twitter. Tendulkar started playing proper cricket under Achrekar after his brother took him to the coaching camp in Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

On his official twitter handle, Tendulkar posted a picture of him and his coach with a Sanskrit caption which he translated to, “Guru is the one who removes the darkness of ignorance in the student. Thank you Achrekar Sir for being that Guru & guide to me and making me what I am today.”

Dronacharya awardee Achrekar started coaching Tendulkar from a very young age. Other than him the veteran coach also had Vinod Kambli in his camp. Under him, both the young players grew as cricketers and made it the national team, before breaking various records in junior levels.

Following his friend’s footsteps, Kambli also remembered their former coach. In a tweet, the former Indian cricketer posted an image where he is seen with a garlanded picture of Achrekar. he wrote, “You didn’t just make me a good cricketer but more importantly you taught me to be a good human! I miss you Achrekar Sir. You will always be with me through your teachings! Happy Guru Purnima! # GuruPurnima.”

Apart from the Master, V.V.S. Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina also tweeted for Guru Purnima. Laxman’s tweet read, “May the Guru’s blessings always shower on all of us. Happy # GuruPurnima !”

Suresh Raina posted a heartfelt message on his official account of Twitter. He wrote, “May we all be blessed with the ability to walk away from the darkness of ignorance, leave behind all the problems of our lives & march towards the peak experiences of life. # GuruPurnima.”

Sehwag wrote, “May the Darkness be dispelled. Happy # GuruPurnima !”

Other than them, many other cricketers and sporting personalities took to Twitter on the occasion of Guru Purnima. While some paid tributes to their former coaches and teachers, others posted heartfelt messages for the day.