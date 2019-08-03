Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli had a delectable Twitter exchange over a throwback picture the little master found. Sachin took to Twitter and shared the picture and reminisced his school days. Tendulkar fondly calls Kambli ‘Kamblya’. This exchange would be a treat for their fans as they get down to Marathi exchanges. “Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days. Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this,” posted Tendulkar along with the picture. To which Kambli responded, “This brought back memories, Master!😀 You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it. You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next! 😡 🥊 Aathavtay ka? Kambli’s response read.

Sachin and Kambli share a record 664-run-stand in school cricket. They got this feat during a Sheffield Shield match.