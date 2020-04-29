With no cricket happening due to the coronavirus lockdown, former Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal made the best use of his time as he picked his all-time Test XI on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he shared the list which featured former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli as the two Indians. Also Read - Virat Kohli to Sunil Chhetri, Sports Fraternity Mourn Bollywood Actor Irrfan Khan's Death

His XI comprised of five players from Sri Lanka, two each from India and South Africa and a player each from England and West Indies. Also Read - Kamran Akmal Urges Umar to Learn Conduct From MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Sachin Tendulkar

The 30-year-old former Lankan cricketer picked Tendulkar and former English skipper Alastair Cook as the openers. Chandimal then slotted former Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Kohli at the number three and four spots respectively. Former West Indian skipper Brian Lara was next followed by another former Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Battle With Shane Warne in Chennai Test is The Best I Have Seen: VVS Laxman

Former South African allrounder Jacques Kallis made up for the number six spot. Former Lankan cricketers Rangana Herath and Murali Muralitharan were the two spinners in his XI.

The two pacers in his side were former Lankan cricketer Chaminda Vaas and South African speedster Dale Steyn.

Dinesh Chandimal’s all-time Test XI: Alastair Cook, Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Virat Kohli, Brian Lara, Mahela Jayawardene (C), Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn, Rangana Herath, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan

Chandimal has played 57 Tests and scored 3877 runs at an average of 40.8.

Not just Chandimal, quite a number of cricketers are picking their all-time XI’s while staying indoors during the lockdown.