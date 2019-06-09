ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have been one of the most successful openers in the history of ODIs. Due to their identical stature, both are extremely popular among fans. The two have 40K runs between them. Tendulkar and Sehwag came together recently to do a commentary stint together during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 match against Australia. Sachin and Sehwag started revealing stories of the two batting together in the middle. Their presence in the comm box together got their fans excited who started reacting.

Here is how fans reacted to their stars:

Tendulkar also made his predictions for the semi-finals as he felt Australia, England, Windies, and India will make it.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in a group stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval, here on Sunday.

Both the teams remain unchanged since their previous respective matches.

Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Captain), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa