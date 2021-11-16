Bhopal: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sevania village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to attend a programme organised by the NGO, ‘Parivaar’. The NGO runs ‘Kuteer’ (day boarding education-cum-meal programme) for children in the age-group of 4 to 14 in the tribal areas of the state.Also Read - T20 World Cup: 'God' Sachin Tendulkar Plays 'Astrologer', Gets Prediction Right on Shaheen Afridi Dismissing Aaron Finch in Australia vs Pakistan Semi-Final Match

From the Indore airport, Tendulkar drove to Sehore, receiving warm welcome enroute the village. After reaching the 'Seva Kuteer' in Sevania, he interacted with the children and villagers.

Sources said that Tendulkar announced to provide financial aid to educate as many as 650 children of the village.

Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted:

Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia – on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs & free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better & brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities. pic.twitter.com/0sqVRg2Fwl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 16, 2021

Sources said that with the help of the Tendulkar Foundation, children of the tribal areas of Sevania, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura and Jamun Jheel in Sihore district are getting food and education.

Later, Tendulkar also visited the Budhni village in Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On knowing that the cricket icon is in his district, Chouhan spoke to Tendulkar over phone and gave him a warm welcome.