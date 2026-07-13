Sachin Tendulkar vital pep talk goes viral as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team India beat England in historic one-off Test at Lord’s – Watch

Tendulkar’s presence on the field provided an immense lift to the entire camp and his suggestions indeed worked wonders for the side

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Sachin Tendulkar giving a pep talk to the Indian team. (Credits: BCCI/X)

The final morning of the historic one-off Test between India and England at the iconic Lord’s, which hosted its first-ever women’s red-ball game, featured a special surprise just before the start of play. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar made an unannounced visit to the ground and walked out onto the ground to join the Indian team huddle.

Tendulkar was spotted delivering a motivational talk right before the morning session. The 53-year-old spent time interacting with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her players and the support staff. The timing of his surprise visit could not have been more perfect.

India entered the final day of this monumental match in a dominant position, requiring just four more wickets to wrap up England’s second innings and seal their first-ever Test victory at the Home of Cricket.

PEP TALK BY SACHIN TENDULKAR 🥹❤️ – God of Cricket giving Pep Talk to Indian team ahead of Day 4 at Lord's.pic.twitter.com/5AKL8V58cE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 13, 2026

Tendulkar’s presence on the field provided an immense lift to the entire camp. Former England batter Nick Knight, speaking on air during the broadcast, noted how incredible the moment was for the Indian players, emphasizing how special it was to see Tendulkar closely involved and supporting women’s cricket at such a major milestone.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India create HISTORY at Lord’s, beat England by 270 runs to win 1st ever Test at iconic venue

The pep talk clearly worked as the Indian team needed only 95 minutes in the morning session to complete their historic 270-run victory. After dominating the first 3 days through Yastika Bhatia’s magnificent century and a stellar 5-wicket haul from pacer Kranti Gaud, the team stayed focused to finish the job cleanly.

England, resuming at 130 for six while chasing a massive target of 457, were bowled out for 186 with Gaud adjudged as player of the match for bowling figures of 5/37 and 2/54. The victory also helped Harmanpreet Kaur join an elite list of Indian captains to win a Test match at Lord’s. She joined the likes of Kapil Dev (1986), MS Dhoni (2014) and Virat Kohli (2021)

Tendulkar, who has been spending time in the United Kingdom and was recently spotted at Wimbledon, watched the historic final session from the stands alongside ICC Chairman Jay Shah. After India wrapped up the final wickets and completed the victory, Tendulkar went down to the field once again to shake hands and celebrate the landmark achievement with the entire squad.

It was a moment that quickly went viral online and it was among the talking points of the 4th day of the Test match.