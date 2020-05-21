Drawing comparisons between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, former Pakistan cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz pointed out a weakness of the former India cricketer. Nawaz said that Tendulkar always had a problem with the ball coming in and hence feels that Kohli will break all his long-standing records of most number of centuries and runs in ODIs and Tests. Also Read - Different Rules And Longevity Make Sachin Tendulkar Better ODI Batsman Than Virat Kohli, Says Gautam Gambhir

In an interview with the Indian Express, the former Pakistan international said Kohli is beyond comparison.

"Virat Kohli is undoubtedly beyond comparison. He will certainly surpass Tendulkar on all fronts. Tendulkar was weak against inswing while Kohli hardly has any flaw in his batting. Initially in his career, he would fumble against the outswingers but now he has reached the pinnacle of his batting," he said.

Earlier in the day, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir felt otherwise, he said different rules and longevity make Tendulkar a better ODI cricketer than Kohli.

“Sachin Tendulkar, because probably with one white ball and four fielders inside the circle, not five fielders outside, it will be Sachin Tendulkar for me,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“It’s difficult because Virat Kohli has done phenomenally well but I think the rules have changed as well, which has helped a lot of new batters. The new generation, with 2 new balls, no reverse swing, nothing for the finger spin, five fielders inside for the 50 overs, probably that makes batting much easier,” he added.