Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum announced on Monday that he would be retiring from the game after the ongoing Global t20 in Canada. The cricketer has already retired from international cricket but has been active in various T20 leagues around the world.

Currently, he is plying his trades in Canada with Toronto Nationals and will be calling it quits after the competition gets over on August 11. Soon after his announcement, fans across the world started pouring in with their wishes and message for the veteran wicket-keeper batsman.

Among many others, Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message for the former Kiwi captain. On his personal Twitter account, Sachin wrote, “Brendon McCullum your contribution to NZ cricket has been terrific. There was a fine balance between your fearless approach and focus on technique. The brand of cricket you encouraged your team to play was always entertaining.”

Brendon McCullum had played his last international match in 2016 against Australia in a Test match. His last ODI was also in the same series against Australia. After calling it a day in the international cricket, he remained active in T20 leagues across the world.

McCullum’s 158 not-out in the first-ever match of Indian Premier League is still considered as the most memorable T20 knock. Many pundits have even gone on to say that it was because of that innings T20 cricket rose to the fame it has today. He is also the first New Zealand captain who took them to the final of a World Cup. The Blackcaps, however, lost the deciding clash of ICC World Cup 2015 against Australia.