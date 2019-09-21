Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar extended birthday wishes to Afghanistan’s newly-appointed skipper and premier spinner Rashid Khan with a special post on his official Twitter account. Widely considered one of the biggest stars of Afghanistan cricket, Rashid has gone on to scale great heights in the world of cricket – particularly in the limited-overs format. Tendulkar, who himself is a big fan of Nangarhar-born cricketer took to social media to wish him on the special day saying, ‘Birthdays are all about new beginnings’. “Birthdays are all about new beginnings. Make the most out of the new year Rashid. Wishing you a very happy birthday,” Tendulkar tweeted.

After the debacle in the World Cup 2019, Rashid was handed over the reins of the national squad across all three formats. Despite a lot of expectations from fans and pundits, Afghanistan failed to win a single match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, Rashid and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi were the shining stars from an otherwise dismal campaign for the Afghans. The leg-spinner has been a consistent wicket-taker for Afghan’s in all formats: he has 20 wickets in Test cricket, 131 ODI wickets and 79 T20I wickets.

His Test captaincy debut saw him lead Afghanistan to a 224-run victory over Bangladesh and in the game, the skipper Rashid displayed a match-winning performance as he went on to take 11 wickets and score a half-century in the first innings.

However, Rashid is most renounced for bowling in the T20 format. He has also become a popular signing for various franchise-based teams in T20 leagues.

He represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he also represents teams in the Afghanistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, T20 Blast and Caribbean Premier League.