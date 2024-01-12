Home

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes To Meet J&K Para Cricketer Who Bats By Holding Bat Between Neck And Shoulder

Amir Hussain Lone is a 34-year-old para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir who lost both his hands in an accident when he was eight years old.

Amir Hussain Lone from Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi: Amir Hussain Lone from Jammu and Kashmir wished to meet legendary Sachin Tendulkar once stated “if God wishes, we will meet soon”. Looks like God heard Amit Hussain’s words pretty soon as the Master Blaster himself wished to get a jersey by the former’s name. But what’s so special about Amir Hussain Lone? The 34-year-old from Waghama village in Bijbehara district in Jammu and Kashmir is a differently-abled cricketer who plays the game without his hands.

Amir Hussain, who lost both his hands in an accident when he was just eight years old, has a unique playing style where he bats by holding the willow between his shoulder and neck and bowls using his feet. Currently, the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team, Amit Hussain made headlines recently when a video of him batting went viral on social media.

Tendulkar was awestruck after watching the video and wished to meet Amir Hussain in future. “And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport. https://t.co/s5avOPXwYT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 12, 2024

