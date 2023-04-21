Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sachin Tendulkar Wishes To Play For Mumbai Indians With Son Arjun, Rohit Sharma | CHECK VIRAL TWEET

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes To Play For Mumbai Indians With Son Arjun, Rohit Sharma | CHECK VIRAL TWEET

Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are the first-ever father-son pair to play in Indian Premier League.

Updated: April 21, 2023 6:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians, Sachin Tendulkar in IPL, Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar in IPL, Arjun Tendulkar in IPL 2023, Arjun Tendulkar at Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma in IPL, Rohit Sharma in IPL 2023, Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023, Indian Premier League,
Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Arjun Tendulkar. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished to share the same dressing room with Rohit Sharma and son Arjun at Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. For the unknown, Sachin and Arjun are the first-ever father-son pair to play in IPL.

Also Read:

Sachin’s comments came on twitter during a #AskSachin campaign. One of the users asked, “What comes to your mind when you see these 2 pictures. #AskSachin.” The two pictures were 1) Rohit and Sachin celebrating a MI win and 2) Rohit congratulating Arjun after the latter’s maiden IPL wicket.

You may like to read

In reply to this question, Sachin said, “Wish we all were playing together for @mipaltan”.

Earlier, Arjun made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in a winning cause. He bowled just two overs in the game.

The Tendulkar junior hogged limelight in Mumbai Indians’ next fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With SRH needing 20 runs in the final over, Rohit handed Arjun the ball and the youngster delivered. He dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his maiden IPL wicket as Mumbai Indians won the game by 14 runs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 21, 2023 5:48 PM IST

Updated Date: April 21, 2023 6:10 PM IST

More Stories