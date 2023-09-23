Top Recommended Stories

Sachin Tendulkar Worships At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varansi | Watch Video

The international cricket stadium in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure.

Published: September 23, 2023 5:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Nikhil

Varanasi: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar is currently in Varanasi for the inauguration the of International stadium, On Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the ground. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

Apart from Tendulkar, Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President were among those present.

After the ceremony, Tendulkar was spotted worshipping in the old Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the video went viral on the social sphere, here is the video:

Along with Sachin, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar and Rajeev Shukla were also there inside the temple. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, the holiest of Shiva temples. The temple stands on the western bank of the holy river Ganges.


The international cricket stadium in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will be a step towards realising the Prime Minister’s vision to develop modern world-class sports infrastructure. The modern international cricket stadium will be developed in an area of more than 30 acres at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

The thematic architecture of this stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva, with designs developed for crescent-shaped roof covers, trident-shaped floodlights, ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. The stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

