Making it clear that it is not right to compare Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar felt it is unfair because the former played in the toughest era of cricket, unlike 31-year-old current India skipper. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Was Weak Against Inswing, Virat Kohli Will Surpass Him: Sarfraz Nawaz

Akhtar also said that had Tendulkar played in this era he would have scored 1.30 lakh runs. Also Read - Still Trying to Work Out if it Was High or Low: Kane Williamson on World Cup Final

“Tendulkar batted in the toughest era of cricket. If he had to get the chance now, he may hit more than 1.30 lakh runs. So it”s not good to make a comparison between Sachin and Kohli,” Akhtar said during a live video session on Helo app. Also Read - Different Rules And Longevity Make Sachin Tendulkar Better ODI Batsman Than Virat Kohli, Says Gautam Gambhir

Akhtar also revealed he wanted Tendulkar to complete a century during their famous 2003 World Cup clash against India. Tendulkar got out on 98 with Akhtar accounting for his scalp. Riding on Tendulkar”s fine innings, India won the match by six wickets in Centurion.

“I was very sad because Sachin got out for 98. It was special innings, he should have touched the century mark,” Akhtar said. “I wanted him to get a century. For that bouncer, I would have loved to see a sixer, as earlier he hit.”

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir said that Tendulkar is greater than Kohli because of his longevity and records.

With no cricket due to the pandemic, most cricketers are keeping themselves busy by chatting with fans and fellow cricketers via social media platforms.