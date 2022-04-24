New Delhi: Thousands of fans, present and former cricketers and noted celebrities across the world took to social media to congratulate Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday. The cricketing fraternity with the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman wished Tendulkar as the batting maestro turned 49.Also Read - Lasith Malinga Is a Legend, While I'm Just Starting Out: Matheesha Pathirana On Comparison With Sri Lanka Great

Here are a few tweets on the master blasters’s birthday: Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Going Through a Rough Patch, Things Not Going His Way, Admits Sanjay Bangar

Here’s wishing a true legend of World Cricket and the man who carried a billion dreams on his shoulders for a couple of decades, @sachin_rt, a very happy birthday! 🤩🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #RCB #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/3BKneBS09c — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 24, 2022

Also Read - IPL 2022: Zaheer Khan Backs Mumbai Indians Says, Squad, Is Capable of Stacking Up Wins Together

Super Birthday to the man who made the crowd whistle and stand in ovation through decades of Indian Cricket!🥳#HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu 🦁💛

📸 : @BCCI pic.twitter.com/YC7EnU93zf — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2022

Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Master 🏏 pic.twitter.com/KcLXeBYRmp — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 24, 2022

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt 🙏

Wishing you a very happy birthday 🎂#HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/qc47WPEoZM — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 24, 2022

Virat Kohli instagram story on Tendulkar’s birthday has gone viral as well.

Tendulkar has played some of the most exceptional innings for India in the history of cricket. One such innings of 143 off 131 balls a.k.a “The Desert Storm” against Australia is an unforgettable memory in the minds of cricket fans.