Centurion: Asian batters have historically always struggled to counter the bounce and pace in South Africa. With days to go for the start of the series against South Africa, ex-stalwart of cricket Sachin Tendulkar – who has played many epic games on South African soil – passed on some advice for Virat Kohli and his men.

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on 'Backstage with Boria', Tendulkar emphasised on front-foot defense and the importance of it on South African pitches early on in the innings.

"I've always said, front foot defence is important. Upfront, front foot defence is important. And that front foot defence is going to count here. The first 25 overs, front foot defence is going to be critical," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar cited the example of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in England and reckoned that was the reason for the team’s success. “And that is what we got to see in England when Rahul got those runs and so did Rohit. Their front foot defence was solid,” the 48-year-old stated.

In 15 Tests, Tendulkar amassed 1,161 runs at an average of 46.44 in South Africa in his career. Apart from that, Sachin also scored 1,453 runs in South Africa in 40 ODIs, at an average of 38.23 throughout his career.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Kohli would be the key and Indian fans would hope he gets among the runs and helps India beat the hosts. India has never won a Test series on South African soil and Kohli would be chasing that for sure. He knows he needs to lead India to a historic win to silence the critics.