Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared an interesting anecdote involving Mohammed Kaif. On Monday, in a video uploaded on 100 MB YouTube channel, Tendulkar revealed how Kaif got the nickname ‘bhai sahab’. Tendulkar said Kaif was over the moon while celebrating a wicket during a Road Safety Series match against West Indies. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Message On Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Important | WATCH VIDEO

According to Tendulkar, other teammates had to calm down the gun fielder after seeing his enthusiasm. Also Read - Ishant Sharma Recalls How MS Dhoni Gave Ravindra Jadeja an Earful During IPL Qualifier 2 vs CSK

“We had to tell Kaif to be cautious. We nicknamed him ”bhai sahab, bhai sahab, thoda sambhalke.” It”s the first match of the tournament and there are a lot of matches to be played,” Tendulkar said Also Read - I Will Cut Your Throat Off: Yuvraj Singh Reveals What Motivated Him to Hit Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad

Tendulkar admitted that he was worried about Kaif as he may pick up an injury that will not be good for the side.

“What if you pull a hamstring or something. It (diving and fielding quickly) comes naturally to him. He thinks if you are fit, you continue doing those things. He was a really fit guy. He was an outstanding fielder in the team,” he added.

Kaif was one of the best fielders in the side during his playing days, and with Yuvraj Singh at the point, and the former at the cover, the two redefined fielding forever for Indian cricketers. Both the cricketers also led India to a historic win at Lords in the 2002 Natwest final versus England.