Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar is nothing short of a demi-god in India. Apart from bringing glory to the nation, Tendulkar also inspired billions to take to the sport. He helped an entire nation dream big and carried the burden of the tricolour and expectations on his shoulders for over two decades. On the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India, Tendulkar hailed women power and reckoned they can be great movers of society and nation's economy. The legend cited examples of women athletes making the nation proud at the Commonwealth Games recently.

“With proper recognition and equal opportunities, women can be great movers of society and the nation’s economy. In today’s fast-moving world, the hurdles faced by our women players might be different. Some are ridden with poverty, some with societal stigma and gender discrimination, some don’t have required infrastructure, and some struggle under the wrath of patriarchy. It is hence imperative to say when a Chanu, Nikhat, or Sindhu win, they inspire a million others who await that glimmer of light, hope and accomplishment to take a step forward”, Sachin wrote in a editorial for TOI,” he wrote in his column in The Times of India. Also Read - LIVE Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Remembers Nehru as 'Hero' of Independence as India Celebrates 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the tricolour at 7.30am and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Indian Sports Heroes meanwhile are inspiring the nation on the occasion by posting messages on social media