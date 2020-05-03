Suresh Raina, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, credited former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the reason behind the triumph. Raina, in an interview with Khaleej Times, said that Tendulkar’s calmness made the difference. Also Read - Mohammad Yousuf Names Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara as his All-Time Favourite Cricketers

"With Sachin, it's always about his calmness. It was because of Sachin that we won the World Cup," Raina said.

Referring to Tendulkar as the second coach during India's 2011 WC's victorious campaign, Raina said that he made them believe that it could be done.

“He was the guy who made everyone in the team believe that we can do that, He was like the second coach in the team,” he added.

Tendulkar, who was playing his last WC, emerged as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 482 runs in nine games at an average of 53.55 and a strike rate of 91.98.

After the win, Tendulkar was carried by the entire team as a mark of respect for his contribution to the sport.

During India’s victorious run, Yuvraj Singh, who came good with the bat and the ball, was named the player of the tournament.

Hosts India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at Wankhede Stadium to clinch its second-ever WC title after Kapil Dev led the side to its maiden title in 1983 in England.