Sachin Tendulkar gave his opinion on the ongoing farmer's protest which has created massive ruckus in the national capital. All Tendulkar asked the Indians was to stay united during this phase and reckoned sovereignty cannot be compromised. The former India cricketer received mixed emotions over his tweet. While some sections supported him, others slammed Tendulkar.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is now facing flak for his comments on Tendulkar's tweet on farmers. Pawar urged Tendulkar to refrain from speaking on such issues.
"Many people have reacted sharply to the stand taken by them (Indian celebrities). I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to exercise caution while speaking about any other field," said Pawar while interacting with reporters.
His comments did not go down well with netizens who reacted:
Any criticism or unfavourable remark on Tendulkar is not taken lightly by the fans. Tendulkar is considered as a demi-god in a country where cricket is a religion and cricketers are their gods.