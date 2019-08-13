Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar revealed how he helped the flood-hit victims. With India’s monsoon playing spoilsport, a number of states have been affected by monsoon, rain and the floods. Tendulkar in his bit to help the victims or their family through PM’s Relief Fund and like an honourable citizen of the nation has requested all his fans to do whatever they can to help the needy in such trying times. To make things easier for his fans he also shared the link of the site. Tendulkar took to Twitter and his post read, “The recent floods across India have been catastrophic. As the waters start to recede, there is a lot of help required in the flood affected states. I’ve tried to do my bit to help, through the PM Relief Fund ((link: https://pmnrf.gov.in/en/) pmnrf.gov.in/en/) & request all of you to help & support.”

Tendulkar’s gesture was lauded by his fans who reacted.

Tendulkar is considered to be one of the greatest ever batsmen to have played the game. He holds the record for the most number of runs and centuries in both formats. The record still stands.