They said he has shades of Wasim Akram when he first started out. Young Arjun Tendulkar, unlike his talismanic father, is a left-arm bowler. He is a pacer and has played for India U-19 in the past. Currently, playing in England, Arjun Tendulkar produced a peach of a delivery to get the better of a Surrey batsman. Tendulkar junior is playing for the MCC Young Cricketers’ team and it was in the game against Surrey county 2nd XI in the Second XI Championship. The ball was a peach, it pitched on the stump and then came back in to disturb the furniture.

Here is the video:

😳 Arjun Tendulkar, take a bow! He took this stunning wicket this morning for @MCCYC4L. Follow their progress versus @SurreyCricket 2nd XI ➡️ https://t.co/Vs5CtV2o8N#MCCcricket pic.twitter.com/5Mb3hWNI70 — Lord’s Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Tendulkar came to the limelight when he bagged a five-wicket haul to help Mumbai beat Gujarat by nine wickets to win a Vinoo Mankad game. Tendulkar Junior was also a part of the Mumbai Premier league, where he represented the Aakash Tigers.