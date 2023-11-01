Home

Sachin Tendulkar’s Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium On Eve Of Sri Lanka Clash – WATCH Video

Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as the God of Cricket. He has the most runs and centuries in International cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The iconic Wankhede stadium immortalized the legendary Sachin Tendulkar after unveiling his statue on the eve of the clash between Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka, on November 2.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and UNICEF in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket will bring the game’s one billion fans together to celebrate One Day 4 Children on 2 November with a message of hope and support for every child to survive and thrive.

Sachin Tendulkar statue has been unlieved at Wankhede stadium. [Rohit Juglan] – The God of cricket. pic.twitter.com/0fBoU0vFIG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2023

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will turn blue in what will be the pinnacle of an event-wide #BeAChampion campaign that is focused on using the global reach of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to help build a better world for every child and help create equal opportunities for girls and boys in every sphere.

The sell-out fixture will see fans attending provided an LED wristband that will be synced with a stadium-wide blue light show during the second innings. Players from India and Sri Lanka will support the amplification of the One Day 4 Children message alongside other legends of the game, including UNICEF and ICC Ambassadors Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The contributions raised throughout the campaign will support UNICEF’s work for children, aimed at ensuring every child gets an equal opportunity.

ICC and Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports will ensure the One Day 4 Children experience reaches television audiences around the globe, while various ICC Commercial Partners are supporting the event with in-match donations.

The One Day 4 Children fixture is part of a broader ICC Cricket 4 Good strategy and follows the launch of Criiio 4 Good, a new online, life skills learning initiative developed by the ICC, UNICEF and BCCI aimed at promoting gender equity among girls and boys. The eight learning modules are available free of charge at criiio.com/criiio4good, with the Indian Ministry of Education set to promote the program to over 1.5m schools.

In addition, the ICC, UNICEF and all 10 teams at the Cricket World Cup are hosting clinics in each host city, where hundreds of children from UNICEF programs are being given the chance to pick up a bat and ball alongside their heroes.

Fans wanting to contribute to UNICEF in support of children can visit help.unicef.org, with donations starting from as little as US$2.

UNICEF Regional Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar participating in One Day 4 Children: “Serving a cause greater than the game itself is a privilege. As Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, it’s been my privilege to bat for children and their rights. Every international cricketer, including myself, started as a child with a dream. I look forward to joining hands with UNICEF to see my home ground at the Wankhede Stadium turn blue as we champion equality for children across the world.”

