Home

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag: Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

As we observed the fifteenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Sunday, the cricket fraternity paid tribute to victims and the people who died while protecting and serving during the terrifying Mumbai terror attacks.

Sachin Tendulkar To Virender Sehwag; Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute To Mumbai 26\11 Martyrs

New Delhi: It’s been 15 years since a devastating attack in Mumbai shook the entire country and gave numerous sleepless nights to the 1.30 billion people. The average Mumbaikar has only faint memories of the carnage that ensued after the 10 heavily armed terrorists sneaked in through the Arabian Sea and then virtually laid siege to a small area of south Mumbai.

Trending Now

As we observed the fifteenth anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on Sunday, the cricket fraternity paid tribute to victims and the people who died while protecting and serving during the terrifying Mumbai terror attacks.

You may like to read

Cricketing god Sachin Tendulkar took his ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter and paid tribute to the martyrs.

26/11 will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of Mumbai and India. The people who lost their lives and loved ones in the attack will always be in our prayers. I have tremendous love and respect for everyone who fought in the darkest times to control the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2023

“26/11 will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of Mumbai and India. The people who lost their lives and loved ones in the attack will always be in our prayers. I have tremendous love and respect for everyone who fought in the darkest times to control the situation. However much we thank them, it will never be enough” Tweeted Tendulkar.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also said that it was one of the most ghastly terror attacks shook India.

15 years ago on this day, one of the most ghastly terror attacks shook us. One of the greatest son of Bharat Maa,Veer Shaheed Tukaram Omble demonstrated exemplary courage and selflessness to catch Kasab alive. Forever indebted. Garv hai aise mahaan insaan par. #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/yyaT0jcwjQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2023

26/11. Mumbai. Heartfelt gratitude to @MumbaiPolice and all the other agencies that work tirelessly to keep us safe. It’s because of your dedication and sense of duty that we sleep peacefully every night. 🙏🏽 Never forget. Never forgive. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 26, 2023

The attack was carried out by 10 well-trained Pakistani terrorists, who laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at several iconic and vital locations of Mumbai, including the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj, Trident Hotel, Nariman House — a Jewish Centre among others.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.