Dream11 Team Prediction Sada Cruzeiro Volei vs Zenit Kazan FIVB Men’s Club World Championships 2019 – Volleyball Tips For Today’s Match 2 SCV vs ZNK in Betim, Brazil: For the fourth time in seven years, Brazil is hosting the men’s club volleyball world championship. Four clubs are vying for the title including Hosts Sada Cruzeiro Volei, Italy’s Cucine Lube Civitanova, Russian Zenit Kazan and Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Sports Club.

The four participating teams will play each other in a round-robin system. After the prelims, the teams are going to be ranked from first to fourth. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday with the top-ranked playing the fourth while the second playing the third. The medals matches will be held on Sunday.

Match Timing – The volleyball match will take place at 2:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Betim, Brazil

My Dream11 Team

Valentin Golubev, Guilherme Vargas, Bruno Fyllipe Amorim Gonçalves, Isac Santos, Facundo Conte (vice-captain), Maxim Mikhaylo (captain)

SCV vs ZNK SQUADS

Sada Cruzeiro Volei: Luan José Weber, John Gordon Perrin, Lucas De Deus, Otávio Henrique Rodrigues Pinto, Bruno Fyllipe Amorim Gonçalves, Rodrigo De Gennaro Leme, Facundo Conte, Evandro M. Guerra, Cledenílson Souza Batista, Rhendrick Resley Rosa, Isac Santos, Fernando Gil Kreling, Lucas Batista Silva, Lucas Kehl Bauer, Welinton Oppenkoski, Filipe Ferraz, Davi Luiz Durigon Pozzobon, Hugo Hamacher Silva, Guilherme Vargas Marques

Zenit Kazan: Tsvetan Sokolov, Fedor Voronkov, Andrey Surmachevskiy, Artem Volvich, Loran Alekno, Vadym Likhosherstov, Earvin Ngapeth, Aleksei Kononov, Valentin Krotkov, Alexander Butko, Alexey Samoylenko, Denis Zemchenok, Valentin Golubev, Maxim Mikhaylo

