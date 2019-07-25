Spiritual guru Sadhguru courted controversy with his tweet congratulating ace sprinter Hima Das as she collected five gold medals in Europe over the course of this month.

“Hima Das, a Golden shower for India. Congratulations and Blessings. -Sg (sic.),” tweeted Sadhguru.

But the use of “golden shower” did not go down well with Twitter users as they trolled him heavily.

The term ‘golden shower’ is often used as a slang for an act of urinating on someone during a sexual encounter.

Hima’s latest gold came last Saturday in Prague where she clocked a season-best time of 52.09 seconds to win the gold in 400m at the Nove Mesto nad Metuji Grand Prix. Her personal best is 50.79 seconds, which she recorded at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Assam sprinter, however, failed to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as the 400m qualification mark for the world event has been kept as 51.80 seconds.

Earlier, Hima had won the gold in 200m at the Tabor Athletics Meet. In her first competitive 200m race of the year on July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65 seconds to win gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.

Then on July 8, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland. Braving a sore back, the Assam runner had clocked 23.97 seconds to win the gold while Kerala runner VK Vismaya had grabbed silver with a timing of 24.06 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 seconds.