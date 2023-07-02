Home

Saeed Ajmal Makes A Bold Prediction Ahead Of Indo-Pak Clash Says, ‘Pakistan Has A 60% Chance 0f Winning’

Hosts India will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai. Whereas, India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma led team India will take on Babar Azam led Pakistan on October 15 at ODI World Cup 2023. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal made a bold prediction ahead of the crucial encounter in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 against India on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad that the Men in Green (Pakistan) will win for the first time in 50-over Cricket World Cup history. According to Ajmal, Pakistan’s bowling can help them win the crucial match.

The Board of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) has jointly announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 in Mumbai. The mega tournament starts on October 5 and the final is slated for November 19.

When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming match between India and Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali podcast that “India’s batting has always been strong. Our bowling is dangerous. It will be a battle of equals. Right now, I would say Pakistan has a 60% chance of winning. (Are Pakistan favorites?) Yes. In Indian conditions, considering the bowlers Pakistan has, if Pakistan keeps them down to a low score, Pakistan will win,” Ajmal said.

“India’s bowling lineup has always been weak,” said Ajmal. “Of late, Siraj has bowled well. Shami has been bowling well. Among spinners, I think Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat for Pakistan, but he has been unfit for quite some time. I don’t think India’s bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan,” he concluded.

Ten venues have been shortlisted for the marquee tournament: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow, and Dharamsala.

India’s schedule:

India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune

India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala

India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai

India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru

