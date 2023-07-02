Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Saeed Ajmal Makes A Bold Prediction Ahead Of Indo-Pak Clash Says, ‘Pakistan Has A 60% Chance 0f Winning’
Hosts India will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai. Whereas, India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal made a bold prediction ahead of the crucial encounter in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 against India on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad that the Men in Green (Pakistan) will win for the first time in 50-over Cricket World Cup history. According to Ajmal, Pakistan’s bowling can help them win the crucial match.
Also Read:
- ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: How Can Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands Book Tickets To India | Explained
- Pakistan Security Delegation To Visit India For Venue Inspection Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023
- Ravichandran Ashwin Hopeful Of Jasprit Bumrah Getting Fit Ahead of India Vs Pakistan Clash In 2023 ODI World Cup
The Board of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) has jointly announced the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 schedule on June 27 in Mumbai. The mega tournament starts on October 5 and the final is slated for November 19.
You may like to read
When asked for his thoughts on the upcoming match between India and Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali podcast that “India’s batting has always been strong. Our bowling is dangerous. It will be a battle of equals. Right now, I would say Pakistan has a 60% chance of winning. (Are Pakistan favorites?) Yes. In Indian conditions, considering the bowlers Pakistan has, if Pakistan keeps them down to a low score, Pakistan will win,” Ajmal said.
“India’s bowling lineup has always been weak,” said Ajmal. “Of late, Siraj has bowled well. Shami has been bowling well. Among spinners, I think Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in World Cup. Jasprit Bumrah could have been a threat for Pakistan, but he has been unfit for quite some time. I don’t think India’s bowling will be much of a threat for Pakistan,” he concluded.
Hosts India, who last won the ODI World Cup in 2011 at home, will play their league phase matches across nine cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru. India will take on Pakistan on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Ten venues have been shortlisted for the marquee tournament: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Pune, Lucknow, and Dharamsala.
India’s schedule:
India vs Australia, Oct. 8, Chennai
India vs Afghanistan, Oct. 11, Delhi
India vs Pakistan, Oct. 15, Ahmedabad
India vs Bangladesh, Oct. 19, Pune
India vs New Zealand, Oct. 22, Dharamsala
India vs England, Oct. 29, Lucknow
India vs Qualifier, Nov. 2, Mumbai
India vs South Africa, Nov. 5, Kolkata
India vs Qualifier, Nov. 11, Bengaluru
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you