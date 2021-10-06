Male, Oct 6: India will be hoping to get back to winning ways, when they take on struggling Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. In the previous game, captain Sunil Chhetri had put India in the lead, before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat scored for Bangladesh to put his side on level terms in the second half. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are without a win in two matches, succumbing to Bangladesh and Nepal 1-0 and 2-3 respectively.Also Read - We Were Guilty of Not Winning The Match: Igor Stimac After Draw vs Bangladesh

The Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac has come under fire for India's failure to win enough matches in the recent past and he will be under the pump on Thursday.

Despite the draw against Bangladesh, India can afford to fancy their chances against the lower-ranked Sri Lankans who have struggled throughout the competition. They have so far conceded four goals, scoring only twice.

The Indian talisman, Chhetri will again look to score and add to his tally. The Bengaluru FC man is just one goal shy of the iconic Pele in terms of international goals scored and a struggling Sri Lanka will be a great opportunity for him to scale yet another landmark in his illustrious career. But he will need support from the others if the team is to secure full points from the game.

Stimac minced no words regarding the 1-1 draw against Bangladesh.

“We have analysed our game against Bangladesh and we are not happy with the final result. We are two points from what we have to have in our kitty,” Stimac said at the official pre-match conference.

“So we need to do everything possible to win against Sri Lanka. We respect Sri Lanka as a team. I feel they could have two points from the two games they played. But they don’t have any, and that’s football.”

He said the team needs to do better defensively and guard against slip-ups in man-marking, which has led to Bangladesh scoring the equaliser.

“We need to be better defensively. If we can’t score the second goal, we need to make sure we don’t concede the second goal. Man marking is extremely necessary when you plays serious football, and we just cannot keep giving the balls away,” the coach maintained.

After the disappointment against plucky Bangladesh, Stimac had said “we are ourselves guilty for not winning the match.”

“We had everything in control, we dominated the game, and had a one-nil advantage, and even had a one-man advantage.

“But despite all of that, for some unknown reasons, we started giving away simple passes, making unnecessary mistakes. And if you boost the confidence of your opponent, that’s how it finishes when you give them a chance,” Stimac said.

He also hinted that he may bring in some changes in the starting XI after having a final look at the condition of the players.

“We still have 24 hours to go. We will have a clear picture about the players after we finish the training session. At that time, we will get to know how the players are feeling, how much the legs are loaded,” he said.

The chief coach is using the tournament as the last opportunity for the players to play international matches before the start of the third round of 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in February next year.

(With Inputs From PTI)