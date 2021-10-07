Male, Maldives: The Blue Tigers will have victory on their mind, when they take on the Golden Army of Sri Lanka in their 2nd SAFF Championship 2021 match on Thursday at the National Football Stadium. In the previous game, captain Sunil Chhetri had put India in the lead, before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat scored for Bangladesh to put his side on level terms in the second half. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are without a win in two matches, succumbing to Bangladesh and Nepal 1-0 and 2-3 respectively. Here are the 3 Players to watch out for when the ball gets rolling on Thursday:-Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming SAFF Championship 2021 in India: When And Where to Watch IND vs SL Live Stream Football Match Online on Discovery+, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Eurosport

Sunil Chhetri

Captain Fantastic will always be the main man upfront and his goal-scoring prowess will be the guiding factor when the Blue Tigers take on the Islanders of Sri Lanka. The Bengaluru FC man is just a goal away from equalling Brazilian legend, Pele’s international goal scoring record. A goal against Amir Alagic’s men will be yet another landmark in his illustrious career. Also Read - Italy vs Spain Live Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final in India: When And Where to Watch ITA vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

The tall custodian has been India’s regular goalkeeper for a long time and he’s always been the best last man in defence for Igor Stimac’s side. In the match against Bangladesh, he pulled up some brilliant saves, when the defence opened up and in today’s match it will be no different as he once again will be guarding the frame of the goal with his tall structure. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021: India Look to Register First Win Against Sri Lanka

Udanta Singh

The pacy winger is called up to the national squad after a period of 2 years and he was the man behind Sunil Chhetri scoring the opening goal in the previous fixture. He made himself space to burst through the wings and then laid a delightful ball to Chhetri for a simple tap-in. His workload will once again be the key in the wings for the Blue Tigers.