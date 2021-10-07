Male, Oct 7 : Sunil Chhetri and Co. once again failed to register a win as they play out a goalless draw against Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. Blue Tigers played the game with a lack-lustre attitude and didn’t test the Sri Lanka custodian much. Sri Lanka on the other hand kept India out of harm’s way quite expertly, hardly testing Gurpreet on goal on the other end.Also Read - Belgium vs France Live Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final in India: When And Where to Watch BEL vs FRA Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Though the Blue Tigers had a lion’s share of the ball possession, the 107th-ranked Indians were ineffective from the set-pieces and did do not much in open play either against their opponents, who only have five countries ranked below them in a 210-team table. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021 Match Highlights India vs Sri Lanka Match 5 Today Football Updates: Lack-Lustre India Play Out a Goalless Draw Against Sri Lanka

Igor Stimac’s full-strength team is still searching for a win in two matches. They have drawn against 10-man Bangladesh 1-1 in their opening match on Monday, that has put pressure on Stimac. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021, India vs Sri Lanka: 3 Players to Watch Out For in the Indian Contingent

A loss or a draw against current table toppers Nepal (six points) on Sunday can make India difficult to qualify for the final. The top two teams from the round-robin league qualify for the final to be played on October 16.

India made three changes from the previous match starting eleven with Seriton Fernandes and Mandar Rao Dessai replacing Chinglensana Singh and Pritam Kotal in the defence and Suresh Singh coming in for Manvir Singh upfront.

Stimac’s side controlled the match from the very beginning with the Sri Lankans barely any chance at the Indian goal but somehow the forwards, led by captain Sunil Chhetri, could not bulge the opposition net.

Chhetri himself could not do much on the day.

The best chance of the first half came in the 22nd minute but Liston Colaco’s free header from a nice cross from the right flank by Udanta Singh sailed over the bar.

India kept on pressing for a goal but failed to put any real pressure on the opposition defence in the remaining period of the first half.

The second half saw Stimac taking off Suresh and bringing in Mohd. Yasir.

In the 60th minute, Dessai flashed a low cross across the face of the Sri Lankan goal and Anirudh Thapa has only to connect to score, but he could not reach to the ball.

With Sri Lanka defending in their own half, the Indians pressed more men upfront for the elusive goal but at the same time their frustration also kept on increasing with passing minute.

Stimac was booked for arguing with the referee as frustration clearly writ large on the face of the Croatian coach.

India missed a golden opportunity to steal a winner two minutes before regulation time. An inswinging Yasir corner was flicked on at the near post by Chhetri and the ball found its way to Subhasish Bose at the far post.

It needed a simple tap-in from Bose but he blazed it over the bar and Sri Lanka escaped to a draw.

(With Inputs From PTI)