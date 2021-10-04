IND vs BAN SAFF Championship 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 3 Football UPDATES

Male, Maldives: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SAFF Championship 2021, Match 3 between India and Bangladesh at National Football Stadium, Male. India didn't have the best of starts in the SAFF Championship 2021, as 10-men Bangladesh came from behind to earn a hard-fought draw over the mighty Indians on Monday at the National Football Stadium. India went into the break with a comfortable 1-0 lead through Sunil Chhetri, who scored his 76th international goal. The Blue Tigers enjoyed healthy possession in both halves, but couldn't make the most out of it in the last 45 minutes. The Bangla Tigers played well in patches and then accelerated their game in the second-half after defender Bishwanath was given marching orders. In the 74th minute, 18-year old Yeasin Arafat made it all square off a diving header to score his first international goal. Bangladesh now have 6 points from 2 matches, whereas India had to settle down with a point in their opening game of the tournament.