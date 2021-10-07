IND vs SL SAFF Championship 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 5 Football UPDATES

Male: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SAFF Championship 2021, Match 5 between India and Sri Lanka at National Football Stadium, Male. Sunil Chhetri and Co. once again failed to register a win as they play out a goalless draw against Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. Blue Tigers played the game with a lack-lustre attitude and didn’t test the Sri Lanka custodian much. Sri Lanka on the other hand kept India out of harm’s way quite expertly, hardly testing Gurpreet on goal on the other end. The Golden Army wasted a lot of time to slow the pace of the game which led to the fourth-official giving 8 minutes as stoppage time. India had two glorious chances through Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose but both of them squandered it from close range. Sri Lanka now have a point from 3 matches placed at 4th position, whereas India have 2 points from 2 matches, placed at 3rd. Also, check the IND vs SL SAFF Championship 2021 Live Football Score, India vs Sri Lanka Live match, India vs Sri Lanka Live score today, IND vs SL SAFF Championship 2021 Live video, Live Football, SAFF Championship 2021 Live, IND vs SL live score, Discovery + live football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch SAFF Championship 2021 live match, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs Sri Lanka match, IND vs SL SAFF Championship 2021 Live match score, India vs Sri Lanka Live Football Score. You can watch our India vs Sri Lanka Live Blog from the National Football Stadium, Male.Also Read - Highlights CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 53 Updates: Punjab Ride on Rahul Knock to beat Chennai By Six Wickets