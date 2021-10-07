IND vs SL SAFF Championship 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 5 Football UPDATES

Male: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SAFF Championship 2021, Match 5 between India and Sri Lanka at National Football Stadium, Male. Sunil Chhetri and Co. once again failed to register a win as they play out a goalless draw against Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. Blue Tigers played the game with a lack-lustre attitude and didn't test the Sri Lanka custodian much. Sri Lanka on the other hand kept India out of harm's way quite expertly, hardly testing Gurpreet on goal on the other end. The Golden Army wasted a lot of time to slow the pace of the game which led to the fourth-official giving 8 minutes as stoppage time. India had two glorious chances through Liston Colaco and Subhasish Bose but both of them squandered it from close range. Sri Lanka now have a point from 3 matches placed at 4th position, whereas India have 2 points from 2 matches, placed at 3rd.

Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

    That’s all we have from our live blog, we’ll see you next time..till then goodbye and take care

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Another disappointing performance for Igor Stimac’s side as they once again played out a draw in the SAFF Championship 2021. India like the other game, enjoyed healthy possession but this time couldn’t manage to find the target. The Golden Army did well in keeping the Indians away from harm’s way and their time-wasting tactic worked wonders today. India are now 2 points from 2 matches with two more matches to go. FT: IND 0-0 SL

  • 6:31 PM IST
    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: That’s it !! Game over ! It’s another draw for the Indians and the Sri Lankans finally have something to cheer about after two successive defeats as they have managed to get a point from this game.
  • 6:21 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 8 Minutes added on for Stoppages !

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Subhashis misses it !!! He only the had to tap it in, but the ATKMB defender skied it high from close range. IND 0-0 SL|89th Min

  • 6:15 PM IST

  • 6:13 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Into the last 10 mins of the game, can either of teams get a winner ? We have to wait and watch. IND 0-0 SL|80th Min

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: 15 minutes remaining, we are yet to see a goal in the game. The Sri Lankans have used their injury stoppage well in slowing in the game. Stimac not very happy with the approach. IND 0-0 SL|75th Min

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Live India vs Sri Lanka Score and Updates: Igor Stimac booked for arguing with the referee. IND 0-0 SL|70th Min

  • 6:01 PM IST