Male, Maldives: Sunil Chhetri's 82nd minute volley ensured all 3 points and a fighting chance for the Blue Tigers in the SAFF Championship 2021 as India got the better off the Nepalese side by 1-0 on Sunday at the National Football Stadium. Cometh the Man, Cometh the Hour, Captain Fantastic have always stepped up for the national team. In yesterday's win over Nepal, the Bengaluru FC man added another feather to his cap by equalling the Brazilian Great, Pele's international goal-scoring record.

With his late winner, the former East Bengal and Mohun Bagan man takes his international tally to 77 goals in 123 matches. One of the greatest players ever to grace the game, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil from 1957-1971, winning three World Cups during the period. Chhetri is already the all-time top scorer of the Indian National Football Team and the highest active Indian goal-scorer presently. The 6-time AIFF Player of The Year was voted as an AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Icon in 2018 by Asia's football governing body. He also happens to be the all-time top scorer of ISL side Bengaluru FC as well, scoring 107 goals in 203 matches and highest Indian goal-scorer ever in the Indian Super League and sits at second in the all-time scoring list of the Indian Super League.

In the International circuit, the 2018-19 Indian Super League winner sits at 8th in the all-time international goal-scoring record and in 3rd position among the active goal-scorers in the world, tied with UAE's Ali Mabkhout.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading all-time as well as the active goal scorer in the world, with Lionel Messi taking up the second slot among the active goal-scorers.