live
HIGHLIGHTS | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: India, Pakistan in Same Group
LIVE UPDATES | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: When and where to watch draws. India vs Pakistan fixture on cards.
Highlights | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw
The draw will take place a while from now. The big news is that India could face Pakistan in the group stage. The eight teams that will compete in this year’s SAFF Championship are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Kuwait. Follow Indian Football Team LIVE Updates
Also Read:
- Barcelona Players Attacked by Fans While Celebrating LaLiga 2023 Title With Win Over Espanyol; Watch VIRAL Video
- India's Opening Match In ODI World Cup To Be Against Australia, Clash Against Pakistan On October 15: Report
- World Cup 2023 Schedule: Pakistan May Refuse to Play at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad After Asia Cup 2023 Debacle - Check DEETS
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.