  • LIVE UPDATES | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: Event Starts at 12.30 PM IST, Indian Football Team vs Pakistan on Cards?
LIVE UPDATES | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: Event Starts at 12.30 PM IST, Indian Football Team vs Pakistan on Cards?

LIVE UPDATES | SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: When and where to watch draws. India vs Pakistan fixture on cards.

Published: May 17, 2023 12:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

SAFF Championship 2023: Draw is scheduled on the May 17th at 12.30 PM IST.. (Image: AIFF)

The draw will take place a while from now. The big news is that India could face Pakistan in the group stage. The eight teams that will compete in this year’s SAFF Championship are Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Kuwait. Follow Indian Football Team LIVE Updates

