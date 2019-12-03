In a impressive show, Indian athletes stamped their authority in the track and field events of the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Nepal pocketing 10 medals that including three gold on Tuesday.

Among the gold medal winners on the first day of the athletics events were Archana Suseendran (women’s 100m dash), M Jishna (women’s high jump), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (men’s high jump) and Ajay Kumar Saroj (men’s 1500m race).

Suseendran clocked 11.80s in the 100m dash to bag the yellow metal ahead of Sri Lankan pair of Thanuji Amasha (11.82s) and Lakshika Sugand (11.84s) who took home silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the women’s high jump event, Jishna cleared 1.73m to take the gold medal ahead of Sri Lankan Dulanjalee Kum who clinched the silver while Rubina Yadav took bronze medal with an effort of 1.69m.

Kushare cleared 2.21m to win the gold in men’s high jump while Chetan Balasubramanya claimed the silver with an effort of 2.16m.

Kavita Yadav took the silver in the women’s 10,000m race. clocking 35 minute 7.95 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Saroj won the gold medal in men’s 1500m race while Ajeet Kumar took silver. Saroj took the top spot with a timing of 3.54.18s while Ajeet clocked 3.57.18s. Nepal’s Tanka Karki took the bronze with a timing of 3.40.20s.

This was after India’s Chanda won the silver medal in the women’s 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez pocketed the bronze. Chanda finished second with a timing of 4.34.51s and Palakeez clocked 4.35.46s

Overall, India have won 33 medals including 12 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze to be placed second in the medals tally.

Host Nepal occupy the top spot with 44 medals including 23 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze.