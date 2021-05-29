A Delhi court on Saturday sent Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to four more days of police custody in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler. Also Read - Sagar Rana Murder Case - Sushil Kumar Beating Wrestler With Stick | Watch Video

The Delhi police had sought seven more days of police custody, after Kumar was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel in the case, after the expiry of his 6-day police custody. However, the court ordered another four days of police custody. Also Read - Another Wrestler Nabbed for Sagar Dhankar Murder

According to the prosecution, Kumar and other accused took the deceased allegedly to Chhatrasal Stadium and beat him up mercilessly. The police submitted that eight people have been arrested so far in the case and one licenced pistol was recovered from Kumar. The police added that Kumar did not cooperate during the 6-day custody period. Also Read - Sagar Rana Murder Case: First Photos Of Assault Night Where Sushil Kumar Is Accused Emerges

The prosecutor argued that Kumar’s custody is required to recover more incriminating evidence, unearth the complete conspiracy and trace the accused who are yet to be arrested. The prosecution alleged that Kumar is the main culprit in the heinous crime, where a young wrestler had died, and added that it was evident in the video clip seized from one of the accused and statement of eyewitness.

Kumar’s counsel opposed the police application seeking further police remand in the case. The counsel also accused the police of leaking selective information to the media to create a prejudice against his client. “I’m not saying media shouldn’t be allowed (to report). I’m saying selective leaks shouldn’t be allowed,” said the counsel.

Kumar’s counsel submitted that the police custody should not be misused or given on mere asking, as not even a single ground has been given for the same. “no ground for further extension is made out. They are asking for complete 14 days. But they failed to give any reasonable ground,” Kumar’s counsel argued.

A Delhi court on May 23, sent wrestler and Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the death of a wrestler at the city’s Chhatrasal Stadium, to six days police custody.

According to the police, Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar and his two friends Sonu and Amit Kumar at the stadium on May 4 night. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries later.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They have also included Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.