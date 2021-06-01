Nine days after two time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was arrested on May 24 in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana, Delhi Police has suspended his arms license. According to informed sources in Delhi Police related to his case, Delhi Police has sent notice to Kumar to cancel his arms license that was issued to him in 2012. Also Read - Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Crime Branch Takes Wrestler Sushil Kumar to Haridwar

The source said that as of now the arms license of Kumar has been suspended and in the notice Police has asked why his arms license should not be cancelled. The notice from Police has been sent to his home directly.

He has been given 10 days time to respond to the notice. Dhankar was killed on the night of May 4 during a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium. Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell sleuths from Delhi on May 24 along with his aide Ajay after staying on the run for 18 days.

On Sunday, Crime Branch sleuths took Sushil Kumar to Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to probe where he took shelter during his run. The police team also tried to find Kumar’s clothes and mobile phone in Haridwar.

Till date, Delhi Police has arrested nine people in connection with the case, including several members of Neeraj Bawana and Kala Asauda gang. Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in the 2012 London Olympic games.