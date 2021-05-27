New Delhi: Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his friends are seen with sticks hitting another wrestler in the images that have surfaced on Thursday. The images are learnt to be screengrabs of a video which many believe to be the one that the Olympic medalist had asked one of his associates to make on May 4. Also Read - Wrestler Murder Case: 4 Associates of Sushil Kumar Arrested

According to the ANI report, Sushil asked Prince (his friend or associate) to make the video in which Kumar and his associates were seen thrashing Sagar Rana, a former junior national champion, and his two friends – Sonu and Amit Kumar. However, Rana died, following which he fled, according to the police.

Earlier, Delhi Police's Crime Branch team took the wrestler to the stadium to investigate the murder of a 23-year-old wrestler. Sushil was arrested on Sunday that was soon followed by a city court granting the police six-day custody of Kumar.

Interestingly, Sushil Kumar has defended himself as he has stated that he went to the Chhatrasal Stadium to stop the brawl. It is reported that the wrestler was investigated for close to four hours by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. The wrestler was also taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi to recreate the crime scene and start the probation process.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI wrote in its post, “Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuries are antemortem in nature”, states the postmortem report of Sagar Rana killed in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Wrestler Sushil Kumar & one Ajay arrested in connection with the case.

