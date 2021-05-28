New Delhi – Wrestler Sushil Kumar case has taken a new twist after photos of him beating Sagar Rana at the Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi surfaced online yesterday. The photos will provide strong evidence against Sushil Kumar, who has been in the custody of Delhi Police. After the photos went viral on all social media platforms, the video of the incident has now surfaced, which is going to make it difficult for Sushil to get any respite from the Court. Also Read - Another Wrestler Nabbed for Sagar Dhankar Murder

IPC Section 304 and 302/34 are expected to be imposed on Sushil Kumar in the murder case of Sagar Rana. Also Read - Sagar Rana Murder Case: First Photos Of Assault Night Where Sushil Kumar Is Accused Emerges

According to the ANI report, Sushil asked Prince (his friend or associate) to make the video in which Kumar and his associates were seen thrashing Sagar Rana, a former junior national champion, and his two friends – Sonu and Amit Kumar. However, Rana died, following which he fled, according to the police. Also Read - Sushil Kumar Claims he Went Chhatrasal Stadium to Stop Brawl: Report

Earlier, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team took the wrestler to the stadium to investigate the murder of the 23-year-old wrestler. Sushil was arrested on Sunday that was soon followed by a city court granting the police six-day custody of Kumar.

Interestingly, Sushil Kumar has defended himself as he has stated that he went to the Chhatrasal Stadium to stop the brawl. It is reported that the wrestler was investigated for close to four hours by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Here is the video of the brawl:

दिल्ली के छत्रसाल स्टेडियम में पहलवान सागर की पिटाई का वीडियो। वीडियो में सुशील कुमार के हाथ में डंडा है और साथ में बदमाश खड़े दिख रहे है। Posted by Jitender Sharma on Thursday, 27 May 2021

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ANI wrote in its post, “Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuries are antemortem in nature”, states the postmortem report of Sagar Rana killed in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

(With Agency Inputs)