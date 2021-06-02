Delhi Police Crime Branch has confirmed that Sushil Kumar was using the Telegram app and internet dongle to contact his associates while absconding from police after beating wrestler Sagar Rana. Sushil, the two-time Olympic medallist, was caught by Delhi Police’s crime branch in Mundka while he was on his scooter with Ajay Kumar. Also Read - Sagar Rana Murder Case: Delhi Police Suspends Arms License of Sushil Kumar

In fact, it is reported that Sushil called several people while using the Telegram app. The Delhi Police Crime Branch took Sushil Kumar to Haridwar on Monday to collect more evidence regarding the murder case. Sources have confirmed that the wrestler was not cooperating in the investigation process and his mobile was yet to be discovered.

It is believed that Sushil got rid of his mobile in Haridwar and the police are also looking for clothes that the wrestler was wearing on the night of the crime.

Delhi Police Crime Branch is thinking to add 201 IPC against Sushil Kumar. The section of the Indian Penal Code is for the destruction of evidence. The Delhi Police have also cancelled Sushil’s arm license.

The Delhi Police have filed an FIR under Sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the cause of death of Sagar Rana was due to cerebral damage, ANI wrote in its post, “Death is due to cerebral damage as a result of blunt force/object impact. All injuries are antemortem in nature”, states the postmortem report of Sagar Rana killed in a brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team took the wrestler to the stadium to investigate the murder of the 23-year-old wrestler. Sushil was arrested on Sunday that was soon followed by a city court granting the police six-day custody of Kumar.

Interestingly, Sushil Kumar has defended himself as he has stated that he went to the Chhatrasal Stadium to stop the brawl. It is reported that the wrestler was investigated for close to four hours by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.