Sahul Kumar Reveals The Turning Point Of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Semi-Final Match

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 final against Puneri Paltan on December 17, Saturday at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Sahul Kumar who emerged as the best player for Jaipur Pink Panthers with 10 tackle points in the semi-final match against Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League season’9s semi-final match at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai revealed the turning point of the game.

The Panthers’ defensive unit led by Sahul Kumar showcased top form and helped their team dominate proceedings at 43-25 in the 34th minute. The Bulls tackled Arjun Deshwal in the 37th minute, but the Panthers continued to stay in front at 46-27. Thereafter, the Panthers’ raiders treaded carefully and eventually sealed their place in the grand finale.

In the media interaction, Sahul Kumar revealed that coach Sanjeev Baliyan told them to try not to play safe and it changed the game.

“Humne Arjun ko chlaya wo nahi chla phir Ajith ko chlaya wo chal gaya defense mein coach sahab ne btaya ki try krni hai bachna nahi hai hum karte gaye aur humari sucess hoti gayi (We tried Arjun but the move didn’t work out. Then we opted for Ajith and the plan worked. The coach also told us not to lose hope and keep trying and we won),” said Sahul.

Sahul also revealed the turning point of the game. “Turning point ye tha humne jo do de die the wahan se bhi match turn hogya tha unke raider humare raider bahut try krre the humare raiders bhi numbers laare the, humare idhar wo catch krre the wo success hogyi (the turning point came when our raisers started bringing in numbers. They caught the opposition at out end and that clicked),” Sahul also added.

