The Sports Authority of India's South centre went into complete lockdown after one of its cooks who died of a heart attack later tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The said cook, who lives nearby the centre, had visited the campus last Friday after being called by officials to discuss reopening of the mess post the lockdown period.

The centre is currently home to both the senior India men and women hockey teams apart from several athletes training for the Tokyo Olympics.

"He was part of a meeting which was attended by around 25-30 people. On Tuesday, all the persons who attended the meeting were asked to go into quarantine," The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

The senior cook reportedly went through proper screening and seemed fine before being admitted to the hospital the same day. He died of cardiac arrest on Monday but by Tuesday, was confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

“The cook was allowed into the campus after he was properly screened. He was absolutely fine on that day. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital and he passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest. It was only on Tuesday that his sample tested positive for Covid-19,” the sources were quoted as saying.

“The senior director had taken strict measures to avoid any slipups and despite his best efforts this unfortunate incident happened,” the report further added.

Apart from the athletes, the SAI centre also is home to around 15 officials and their families.

On Sunday as the government extended the lockdown till May 31st, it allowed for the opening of sports complexes and stadiums across the country clearing the way for athletes to resume outdoor training.